The makers have released the trailer of Hotel Mumbai, starring Dev Patel and Anupam Kher in the lead. The film is based on the Mumbai Terror Attacks that took place in November 2008. Hotel Mumbai focuses on the efforts and planning of the staff members of the Taj hotel in Mumbai in rescuing many guests while the attacks were taking place inside the hotel. Both Patel and Kher play the roles of the courageous staff members for whom their ‘guests are their Gods’.

Dev plays the role of a Sikh man. A scene in the trailer also highlights how a turban is considered the symbol of pride for a Sikh man when the actor says ‘Ye Hum Sikhon Ki Shaan Hain Par Ma’am Main Aapko Comfortable Feel Karane Ke Liye Isey Utaar Sakta Hun’. Directed by Anthony Maras, Hotel Mumbai is one of the films that finds its base in the ghastly attacks of 26/11. Watch the trailer of the film here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hotel Mumbai features Dev performing a fictional character named Arjun, who works in the team of Chef Hemant Oberoi, played by Kher. The film is believed to be inspired by popular documentary Surviving Mumbai that was released in the year 2009. Talking to Mid-Day in his latest interview about Hotel Mumbai, Dev revealed that it was him who insisted on playing a Sikh character because he believed there needed to be a better representation of Sikhs in cinema. For his prep, he spent more than two months living in Sikh slums.

“A young Sikh man once took off his turban to stop someone from bleeding after a car crash. These are the stories I held on to in order to imbibe the essence of this part. They are a selfless community,” said Dev while explaining why he chose to play the character.

With Hotel Mumbai, the filmmakers once again tries to tell the story of one of the most dreadful attacks the city of dreams survived following the 1993 bombings. The attacks were carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terrorist group, known to have been operating from Pakistan.