Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Housefull 4 is all set to hit theatres This Diwali and the team of the film is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Earlier today, the lead cast of the film Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Ritesh Deshmukh, Pooja Hedge, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbadanga took to their respective Instagram handle to share a new glimpse of the film. Featuring Akshay, it shows the action-packed fight scene and how Akshay remembers his 600-year-old past.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Ab Diwali ka celebration hoga aur bhi dhamaakedar #Housefull4 parivaar ke saath. Aa rahe hain hum sirf 3 din mein. Book tickets NOW! #3DaysToHF4 Link in bio. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Housefull 4 reportedly deals with a reincarnation story where Akshay will be seen playing the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol will be seen as the royal courtiers in the kingdom of the Maharaja. The three female actors – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will be decked up as princesses in their past life roles.

The film’s second part which deals with the present life of the characters has been shot in London. Housefull 4 is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise. Helmed by director and writer Farhad Samji, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and awaited to hit the cinema screens this Diwali. The film is slated to release on October 25, 2019.