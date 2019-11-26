Sound technician Nimish Pilankar, who worked in recently released films Marjaavaan and Housefull 4, died of brain haemorrhage. Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to reveal the news and offer his condolences to Nimish’s family and friends.

The 29-year-old technician suffered from high blood pressure that caused the brain haemorrhage. Sharing the news on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Very sad to learn about the passing away of Nimish Pilankar, that too at such a young age. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time 🙏🏻” (sic)

Acto Vipin Sharma, who is known for his performances in films like Taare Zameen Par and Paan Singh Tomar among others, took to Twitter and revealed how technicians are underpaid and overworked. He posted a heartwarming note about the untimely death of Nimish and wrote, “Many techs work over time n rarely get paid for that. Its terrible. Afraid to loose work they stay quiet n keep working. Many times they may not get fully paid as well while they already accept to work for less money in the first place. Rest in Peace Nimish Pilankar.” (sic)

Several other producers, writers and filmmakers shared their concern about the health of technicians who are usually side-lined in the filmmaking process.

A report in India Today suggested that Nimish got his big breakthrough when he worked on Salman Khan starrer Race 3. After that, he went on to work for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Kesari and Jalebi among others. His last work was Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan.

It was only last week that the news about TV actor Gehana Vasisth suffering a heart attack circulated online. The doctors treating Gehana revealed that she suffered an attack due to working on a long work shift without proper nutrition.

May his soul rest in peace!