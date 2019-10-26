The multi-starrer comedy-drama Housefull 4 featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda has collected Rs 18.85 crores across India on its first day of release. The reincarnation comedy was released on October 25, 2019.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first-week collection of the movie. #HouseFull4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1… Biz did not grow in the evening due to pre-#Diwali festivities… Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial when #Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls… Fri Rs 18.85 cr. #India biz. #HF4

#HouseFull4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1… Biz did not grow in evening due to pre-#Diwali festivities… Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial, when #Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls… Fri ₹ 18.85 cr. #India biz. #HF4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2019

Housefull 4 is based on a reincarnation plot, narrates the story of two eras, i.e 1419 and 2019 and also has Johny Lever and Chunky Panday in supporting roles and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a special appearance. Twitterati has gone crazy as they laugh out loud on the-out-of-the-box punches and one-liners on the first day first show. This might impact on the film’s earrings after it got leaked online. People in large numbers downloaded the film and started watching online on their gadgets.

Netizens are roasting the Sajid-Farhad directorial flick on Twitter with most comparing the movie to garbage. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in capital letters ‘DISAPPOINTING’. Despite such tweets, the film has earned Rs 18.85 cr on day 1.

The movie also set the internet on fire by Bala Challenge. Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar not only surprised his fans by dancing like crazy on the peppy track ‘Bala…Shaitaan Ka Saala’ from the movie. He also challenged his friends and fans to perform the signature step as part of #Balachallenge. Scores of celebrities stormed social media with their funniest moves to complete the task. Fans went gaga over the actor’s signature dance moves and have flooded the Internet with their hilarious dance steps.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Suryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif.