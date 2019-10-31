Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde starrer Housefull 4 remains unstoppable at the box office as it has crossed around Rs 128 Crore on Day 6. With Rs 100 crore collection on Tuesday i.e. Bhai Dooj, respectively, Housefull 4 minted a grand collection of Rs 128 crore. As per the current trend, it seems like Housefull 4 can easily cross the Rs 140 crore mark in its first week at the ticket windows.

Housefull 4 minted a total collection of Rs 111.82 crore, becoming yet another film to cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark this year. Adding another Rs 16 crore to its collection on Wednesday, Housefull 4 latest box office collection stands at around Rs 128 crore, as per a report in Box Office India.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share the first pic of Madhu-Bala from day 1 of shooting. “Madhu-Bala going strong and getting so much love! ❤️❤️ #Housefull4 Here’s a pic we clicked on the 1st day of Madhu & Bala 😌💃🏻 @akshaykumar #Throwback”, read the caption.

Despite getting negative reviews from the critics, Housefull 4 has got huge support from the audience and we can see that through its collections now. Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude to the cine-goers through his latest post and wrote, “Thank you for loving us and laughing with us. It is because of your love we are where we are today. Thanks to all my fans and audiences who have poured unconditional love on #HouseFull4. Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love.”

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and veteran actor Ranjit in important roles.

Housefull 4 is a reincarnation comedy and the first film in this genre in the popular cinema. The film received the biggest opening of all the Housefull 4 films in the franchise despite the criticism it received in reviews. With the kind of performance it is showing at the Box Office currently, it is safe to say that it can emerge as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Housefull 4!