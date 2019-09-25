Akshay Kumar’s upcoming comedy film Housefull 4’s trailer is all set to release on September 27. Ahead of the trailer launch Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and his team have released the character posters. In the first poster, Akshay Kumar as royal prince Rajkumar Bala known as ‘Shaitan Ka Saala’ from 1419 and Harry, who is a London return from 2019, hints at the reincarnation of Bala and probably will be bullied by Bala’s spirit after his homecoming as Harry.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September. #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson. (sic)”

Kriti Sanon as Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari Madhu dons a royal look from 1419 and she reincarnates as Kriti from London in the year 2019. Sharing the post, Akshay wrote, “Miliye Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari Madhu aur London ki Kriti se. Ek ne kahani shuru ki aur doosri usse khatam karegi. Jaaniye kaise in the #Housefull4 Trailer on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @kritisanon @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson. (sic)”



Riteish Deshmukh as Bangdu Maharaj from 1419 and Roy from 2019 will also take you on a chaotic and crazy ride. Sharing the post, Riteish wrote, “Ek sikke ke do pehlu, Roy aur Bangdu Maharaj! Kya modh legi inki kahani janiye #Housefull4 Trailer mein, 27th September ko! #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson. (sic)”



Pooja Hegde as a royal princess Rajkumari Mala in 1419 and Pooja in 2019. Sharing the post, Akshay captioned it as, “Rajkumari Mala aur Pooja ki yeh anokhi kahani! Jaaniye kaise judi hai inki kismat in this epic reincarnation comedy. #Housefull4 Trailer out on 27th September. #SajidNadiadwala @hegdepooja @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson. (sic)”



Bobby Deol is a warrior named Dharamputra in 1419 and a barber Max in 2019. Akshay captioned it as, “Miliye bahaduri aur sahas ki misaal, Dharamputra ⚔ se! Aur dekhiye kaise Dharam banta hai Max in this journey back in time with #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @iambobbydeol @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson. (sic)”



Kriti Kharbanda as Rajkumari Meena in 1419 and Neha in 2019 will bring a twist in a tale. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Kaise Rajkumari Meena aur Neha ki kismat unke saath ek anokha khel khelti hai! Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #Housefull4 Trailer on 27th September. #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @wardakhannadiadwala @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson. (sic)”



Housefull 4 reportedly deals with a reincarnation story where Akshay will be seen playing the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol will be seen as the royal courtiers in the kingdom of the Maharaja. The three female actors – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will be decked up as princesses in their past life roles.

The film’s second part which deals with the present life of the characters has been shot in London. Housefull 4 is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise. Helmed by director and writer Farhad Samji, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and awaited to hit the cinema screens this Diwali.