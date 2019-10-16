The makers of Housefull 4 released a new song ‘Bhoot Raja’featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s never seen before avatar and Akshay Kumar chanting Alia Bhatt’s name. Nawazuddin’s comic version of Khilji dance from Khali Bali song will make you laugh out loud. Akshay Kumar who is also seen shaking a leg on the latest track shared the song on Twitter. “Darr ke maare chup na jaana, aaya hai sirf aap se milne #BhootRaja.#TheBhootSong Out NOW! #Housefull4,” he tweeted.

In the new song ‘Bhoot Raja’, Nawazuddin can be seen playing Ramsey Baba, who helps Harry, portrayed by Akshay, get rid of demonic possession. The song starts with the 45-year-old actor delivering his popular ‘Sacred Games’ dialogue “Kabhi kabhi to lagta hai ki apunich bhagwaan hai”. He goes on to say lines inspired from his 2015 film Manjhi – The Mountain Man as he says, “Tere andar ke bhoot ko jab main todunga nahi, tab tak chhodunga nahi. And I am joking. He even uses Alia Bhatt’s name in an attempt to exorcise Harry.

The song also features other cast members of the film convincing Harry to get rid of the ghost. The high-spirited song has been penned by Farhad Samji and sung by Mika Singh.

Watch the song ‘Bhoot Raja’ here:

Housefull 4 reportedly deals with a reincarnation story where Akshay will be seen playing the character of a famous king from the 16th century in India’s Rajasthan. The film is divided into two parts – the past and the present life of its characters. Both Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol will be seen as the royal courtiers in the kingdom of the Maharaja. The three female actors – Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will be decked up as princesses in their past life roles.

Helmed by director and writer Farhad Samji, the film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and awaited to hit the cinema screens this Diwali.