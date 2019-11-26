After the success of Housefull 4 that was released recently on Diwali, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has planned the fifth part in the franchise already. Housefull 4 turned out to be the most successful entertainer from the franchise and that has encouraged Sajid to not waste any time and start working on Housefull 5. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the producer has planned an even grander film by bringing in actors from all the Housefull films so far. This means it’s going to be a giant universe with nearly 10 prominent faces from the industry joining the cast in the lead.

Sajid and his wife Warda hosted a house party for Housefull people last night which was attended by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Abhishek Bachchan, Chunky Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Farhad Samji and Pooja Hegde. Akshay shared a group picture taken at the party on social media and teased his fans by saying he doesn’t know if Housefull 5 is being planned. The caption on his Instagram post read, “Last night was a #HouseFull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4🕺Gearing up for 5? I don’t know 😜😂” (sic)

Now, if a source close to the daily is anything to go by, then the makers are planning to go bigger than ever for Housefull 5 by roping in names from all the previous four films in the franchise. The source claims that Sajid wanted to amp up the fun five times in the new film and that’s the reason he has decided to throw five couples in the big confusion to generate more laughter. The names that Sajid apparently has in mind apart from his regular actors – Akshay and Riteish are Deepika Padukone (HF1), John Abraham (HF 2), Jacqueline Fernandez (HF1,2), Abhishek Bachchan (HF3), Bobby Deol (HF4), Kriti Sanon (HF4), Pooja Hegde (HF4) and Kriti Kharbanda (HF4) among others.

The team of Housefull 5 has started working on the idea conceptualised by Sajid himself and the actors will be approached for block dates once the script is locked. Excited?