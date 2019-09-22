As the much-anticipated ‘Howdy Modi!’ mega-event kicked off at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sunday, social media and Modi fans cheered for him and made #HowdyModi at the top of the trends. Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor in full joyfulness cheered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The 67-year-old actor showed his excitement over the event where the two leaders will address the gathering of over 50,000 Indian-Americans. Rishi Kapoor tweeted, “#howdymodi “Go Modi” – “Go Trump” – Houston, US. Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India.”

Howdy, in simple English, means ‘How are you?’ or ‘How do you do?’ It is a widely and commonly used term in Texas and other south-western states of the US. It is used as an informal and friendly greeting. Hence, the name ‘Howdy Modi’ or ‘How do you do, Modi.’

Take a look at the tweet here:

#howdymodi “Go Modi” – “Go Trump” – Houston, US. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 22, 2019

The mega-event, which is the highlight of the Prime Minister’s week-long US tour, will be attended by over 60 US lawmakers, over 50,000 members of the Indian-American community, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Amid the euphoric atmosphere, the event commenced with a rendition of Gurbani, kirtan, hymns, and various dance forms such as ‘bhangra’ and ‘dandiya’. There are 27 groups performing in a seamless live and multimedia experience that will showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community.

The event has been envisioned on the theme of ‘Shared Dreams, Bright Future’ and would focus on strengthening Indo-US relationship. It highlights the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

Coming back to Rishi Kapoor, the actor has returned home on September 10 along wife Neetu Kapoor after a year-long battle with the illness.