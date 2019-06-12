A throwback picture of Hrithik Roshan with young Alia Bhatt is doing the rounds on social media. Alia can be easily spotted in the picture but one must be wondering who are the others. Here are the names of the other celeb kids in the still – Neena Gupta’s daughter and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Alia’s best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt.

All the kids looked adorable and shy as they posed with actor Hrithik Roshan. Alia posed like a big girl with a smirky smile while Masaba looked away from the camera as she smiled.

View this post on Instagram These are the most adorable ones ,without realising 💞💞 A post shared by Anu Ranjan (@anuranjan1010) on Jun 11, 2019 at 2:21am PDT

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Varanasi where they are shooting for their film Brahmastra which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. A picture of Alia and Ranbir visiting Kashi Vishwanath earlier took the internet by storm. Post that, a video of Ranbir Kapoor meeting his fan went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The actor got trolled for allowing his fan to touch his feet and not offering a seat.

In the viral video, the fan gets overwhelmed on meeting Ranbir and immediately touches his feet. Ranbir then sat on the sofa and his fan followed him. While Ranbir sat on the sofa, his fan sat on the ground and throughout the video, Ranbir did not ask him to sit on the sofa. This behaviour of Ranbir got netizens furious. While one user wrote, “Ranbir is so rude …ek baar b upar baithne nahi bola usko….is gadhe ko bhi iska fan banna tha,” another wrote, Is Rabir a God or something? Why is he not telling his fan to sit on the couch #disappointingranbir”.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was earlier set to release in December 2019, but now the makers have pushed it to summer 2020.