“Pati Patni Aur Woh” is doing good business and Dheeme Dheeme song has topped the charts. The song has become a rage and also captured the imagination of several B-Town celebrities with its catchy tune and peppy dance beat. Several stars have taken to dancing to the tune of the infectious number.

The party song of the year, starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, has been climbing the chartbusters and while we still try to match our steps in sync with the beats, Hrithik Roshan seemed to ace it effortlessly. At a recent popular film awards gala, Hrithik Roshan grooved to the hit number along with Kartik, and a video of the same nature has been trending on social media.

In the video, Hrithik calls Kartik on stage to match steps to the beats of the song. According to a report, Kartik starts with the signature step of the dance and Hrithik catches on soon enough. Deepika Padukone, who was also present at the awards show, also joined Kartik to dance to the beats of the song when she came on stage.

A while back, Deepika, along with Kartik, was captured mastering the steps of the number at Mumbai airport. Deepika requested Kartik to teach her the hook step of the song so that she could participate in the #Dheemdheemechallenge.

The rom-com minted a total of Rs 59.02 crore by the eighth day of its release. Sharing the unperturbed numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#PatiPatniAurWoh continues to attract footfalls, despite multiple films invading the marketplace [#Mardaani2, #TheBody, #Jumanji] + reduction of screens/shows… Expect strong results on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 59.02 cr. #India biz. (sic).”