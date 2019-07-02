Hrithik Roshan is leaving no stones unturned in promoting his film Super 30. The actor recently made an appearance in a dance reality show and had a fanboy moment when he met Madhuri Dixit Nene, one of the judges of the shor.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share a picture with Madhuri and captioned it, “Dancing with Madhuri Dixit had me shuffling in my head between assistant and hero. Thank you ma’am for encouraging that clapper-boy. He still aspires to be your hero,” Hrithik captioned the image, reminiscing the days when he assisted his father Rakesh Roshan on the 1997 Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri-starrer “Koyla”.

The release date of Super 30 has been postponed twice. First, it was scheduled to hit the screens on January 25 this year. However, after Kangana Ranaut announced the same date for the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the makers of Hrithik’s film postponed the release date to July 26 citing delay in post-production work. Later, Balaji Motion Pictures announced that they are releasing Kangana’s next, Mental Hai Kya, on the same date which gave rise to the same Box Office clash buzz. To avoid this, Hrithik and the makers once again shifted the release date and announced that they were coming 14 days prior – on July 12.