Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his next film Super 30 which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. Recently, opened up about how his father Rakesh Roshan broke down on his shoulder.

In a recent interview, Hrithik talked about his father Rakesh’s battle with cancer. “In my father’s generation, a man was taught that masculinity meant being a rock. That a father is someone who is very strong and never expresses his vulnerability. Tears, we were taught, are feminine. But being a student of life, I have learned that strength does not mean the absence of tears. I realised that my dad had held way too much inside of him and I felt it was unhealthy,” said Hrithik.

He went on to share an emotional anecdote and said, “Having been through all that he has, one day I pushed him to express what he has been feeling. And I could see how impossible it was for him to let go of that strength. But eventually one day, he broke down completely. I hugged him and we both let the tears flow. Ironically, even at that time he was switching between breaking down on my shoulder and consoling me as a strong father. We all felt so much stronger after that release. We must learn to express ourselves as human beings openly. Not just the popular emotions, but all emotions.”