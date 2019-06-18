Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer ‘Lakshya‘ completes 15 years of its release today. The actor penned a heartfelt note for a friend and director Farhan Akhtar. Hrithik in his tweet, expressed his love for the film and how it tied them together in a strong bond of friendship. He tweeted, “A beautiful story of self-discovery that touched my life in many ways. Lakshya resonated with my phase of self-discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and a half with Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani1/2)”.

In another tweet, Hrithik Roshan wrote about the immense love and appreciation he received from the people. “It blessed me with the overwhelming love of my audience. Here’s to #15yearsOfLakshya, a film that will always be very special 🙂 (2/2)”.

Lakshya’s story has an Indian romance and war drama. It revolves around Karan Shergill (essayed by Hrithik) who has no goals for his future and gets guided by her girlfriend and a journalist Romila Dutta (essayed by Preity Zinta). Later, Karan joins the Indian army and becomes focused, disciplined officer cadet and eventually commissions into the Indian Army. The film directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, late Om Puri in pivotal roles.

A beautiful story of self discovery that touched my life in many ways. Lakshya resonated with my phase of self discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and half with @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid. (1/2) https://t.co/gSbgOjl5zq — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 18, 2019

It blessed me with the overwhelming love from my audience. Here’s to #15yearsOfLakshya, a film that will always be very special 🙂 (2/2) — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 18, 2019

Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, the film went on to become a cult of sorts and redefined aspiration and self-discovery for an entire generation. Hrithik Roshan played the role of a young brat turning into a responsible army officer.

On the professional front, Hrithik’s next film is ‘Super 30’, where he is playing the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar. The film is based on Kumar’s famous educational programme ‘Super 30’. Anand Kumar trains underprivileged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants to crack the entrance exam for the prestigious institute. The first look posters of the film were unveiled in September 2018 which took the Internet by storm.

However, according to various media reports, after the mathematician got accused of fraud results in 2018, the makers reportedly decided to not call their film a biopic anymore. It is now an inspirational story about a dedicated teacher’s attempts to give his students the best shot at cracking the tough IIT-JEE entrance examination.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, ‘Super 30’ also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu. The film will hit the theatres on July 12.

