Actor Hrithik Roshan had gained weight to play Patna-based Super 30 program founder Anand Kumar in “Super 30”. Working with actor and his fan Tiger Shroff inspired Hrithik to lose weight. “After I did ‘Super 30’, I had gained a lot of weight. My waist size was around 38 inches. Working with Tiger inspired me to lose weight and make it 30 again,” said Hrithik.

The two actors will share screen space for the first time in “War”, set to release next month.

He opened up about working with Tiger while promoting the film on the set of Sony Entertainment Television’s show “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

During the show, Kapil tried to enquire about Hritik signing for “War” because Tiger was doing the film.

Hritik said: “This wasn’t the major condition but I told the makers that if Tiger is doing the film, I will definitely do the film.”