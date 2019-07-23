Basking in the success of his recently released movie Super 30, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared a video on his social media page showing his mother doing an adorable dance to the song Jugraafiya from the mentioned film.

The video starts off with Hrithik’s mother Pinky Roshan doing some gruelling exercises, and towards the end of her session doing an impromptu dance to the song that was playing in the background. Hrithik shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption, “Wait for it…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jul 22, 2019 at 7:30am PDT

The movie Super 30, which was released on July 12, is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30 which is for IIT-JEE aspirants from poor families. It was directed by Vikas Bahl and also starred Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and a host of other stars.

Shot in Ramnagar Fort and in Sambhar Lake Town which was shown as Kota, Rajasthan, it was produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films with the soundtrack by Ajay-Atul. The movie has done well at the box office and has already entered the Rs 100 crore club grossing a total of Rs 104.18 crore by the second Monday which was day 11 of its release.

Every year, Super 30 program selects 30 talented candidates from economically impoverished sections who cannot afford IIT coaching, and train them for entrance exams. Started in Patna back in 2002, the program was co-founded by Anand Kumar and Abhayanand.