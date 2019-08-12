After giving a visual treat to fans with the ‘WAR’ teaser, Bollywood’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan unveiled another intriguing poster of the film on social media. The new poster features Hrithik and Tiger Shroff with guns pointed away from each other and Vaani Kapoor can be seen standing between the two flaunting her glamorous and fiery look. Also, Hrithik and Tiger can be seen driving a speedy car in a snow-capped area.

“It’s WAR. I’ll let my actions speak louder than words Tiger Shroff 😉 See you on 2nd October,” the ‘Bang Bang’ star captioned the poster.

Tiger wrote, “This #WAR will only have one winner. @hrithikroshan ready to lose it all?” Meanwhile, Hrithik replied to Tiger and wrote, “It’s #WAR. I’ll let my actions speak louder than words.”

Take a look at the posters:

Hrithik Roshan also shares War’s Tamil and Telugu poster:



The makers of the film piqued the curiosity of fans with the power-packed teaser which will just leave you wanting for more. In the 53 seconds, teaser viewers get to see the action duo pitted against one another and they are going to rage a war at each other.

The full-blown trailer is high on action, drama, and dance. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in ‘Super 30’ while Tiger will next feature in ‘Baaghi 3’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor. ‘WAR’ is slated to hit the theatres on October 2.

(With inputs from ANI)