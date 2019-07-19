Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is doing well in the ticket counters. The movie even won accolades from the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu and his entire family after a special screening was held for them by director Vikas Bahl. Earlier, the film was made tax free by the Bihar government and now Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced that the film has been declared tax-free in the state.

Making the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, Gehlot wrote, “‘Super 30’, based on the real story of Anand Kumar, is an inspiring film of recent times. It is an excellent example of exceptional will power and determination, that despite all odds, success is achievable.”

We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of ‘excellence in education’ in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan.#Super30 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2019

“We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of ‘excellence in education’ in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of Rajasthan,” he added.

In Rajasthan, Kota, a hub of coaching centres for engineering is witnessing a huge footfall of students for the movie, while in Udaipur over 700 students have booked INOX multiplex to watch it.

Hrithik, who plays the role of Anand Kumar, is overwhelmed with the response. “Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection,” he said.

“Good movies with a good message leave a lasting impression on the minds of the audiences. We hope the story will inspire both students as well as teachers,” said Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd.

The film has collected a total of Rs 75.85 on day seven. Film and trade analyst shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, “ # Super30 is decent… Metros/urban centres are driving its biz… Mass circuits/single screens are weak… Week 2 crucial, since it faces # TheLionKing… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr, Thu 5.62 cr. Total: ₹ 75.85 cr. India biz..”

#Super30 is decent… Metros/urban centres are driving its biz… Mass circuits/single screens are weak… Week 2 crucial, since it faces #TheLionKing… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr, Thu 5.62 cr. Total: ₹ 75.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2019