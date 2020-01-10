Today is Hrithik Roshan‘s 46th birthday and the actor is showered with all the good wishes. Everyone has wished him all the love and luck. But there is one special person who wished him in an awesome way possible and left us surprised. Yes! She is none other than Hrithik ‘s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Just like every year, this time too she took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Hrithik with his sons Hridaan and Hrehaan and wished him, “Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye… you are the most incredible man I know.. ♥️😇 🎂🎈#tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020🔥🚩 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo ☺️”.

In the pictures, the War actor can be seen posing on top of a cliff with Hridaan and Hrehaan. In a video reel, we can see some of the cutest moments of Hrithik with sons. From jumping together to having fun together, the photos of Hrithik as a father will melt your heart.

The two split six years ago and have since remained close and amicable towards each other. From dinner dates to vacationing with their kids Hridaan and Hrehaan, the estranged couple is giving major co-parenting goals.

Recently, Hrithik and Sussanne were spotted having a fun family vacation gone viral on social media and the photos from the vacation have gone viral. Last night, they were spotted together with their family during dinner.

Take a look here:

Hrithik and Sussanne have mentioned that they are great friends and want to keep things normal for their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan as much as possible. Both of them know how to keep family first. They went for a vacation on New Years with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan along with Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, Pashmina Roshan and friends to France.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War and might be in talks for Satte Pe Satta remake by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty as per the reports.