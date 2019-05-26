Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 which was earlier supposed to release on July 26 will now hit screens on July 12. Super 30 had earlier landed in a clash with actress Kangana Ranaut‘s Mental Hai Kya on July 26, but Hrithik urged the makers of his film to shift its release date to avoid a “media circus”.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, which has backed the film, tweeted, “‘Super 30’ now on July 12, 2019.”

The film has been getting delayed for one reason or another. Earlier, the makers were about to release the film on January 25, the same date as Kangana’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi but due to pending production work after director Vikas Bahl was named in the #MeToo movement they postponed the release date to July 26. The makers had to give up on that date as well after Kangana’s Mental Hai Kya was moved to this date.

Hrithik had earlier said in a statement, “So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of my film ‘Super 30’ in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause”.

“Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible,” added the actor, who has had a personal clash with Kangana in the past.

Super 30 is a biopic on Indian mathematician, Anand Kumar from Bihar who trains students for IIT-JEE. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also star Mrunal Thakur who was last seen in Love Sonia.

(With inputs from IANS)