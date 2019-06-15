Marred by controversies, Hrithik Roshan‘s Super 30 is reportedly under trouble again and this time it is not actress Kangana Ranaut who has posted an impediment in the delay of the movie. A few IIT students had filed public interest litigation (PIL) against mathematician Anand Kumar, on whom the movie is made, accusing him of falsely helping students to bag a seat in his Super 30 course and enter the prestigious engineering institute.

Questioning how a film celebrating his life can hit the cinemas while the case is ongoing, the students including Avinash Baro, Bikash Das, Monjit Doley and Dhaniram Taw might file a fresh suit to stall the release of the Vikas Bahl directorial. Speaking to Mid-day about the same, Amit Goyal, legal counsel of the students said, “[The film] seems inauthentic. We never sought to damage the film, but [Kumar] has a court case against him. His reply [to the PIL] doesn’t [address] the allegations completely.”

He added, “He is yet to reveal the names to the court. In such a scenario, this movie can send out an incorrect message.” The release date of Super 30 has been postponed twice. First, it was scheduled to hit the screens on January 25 this year. However, after Kangana Ranaut announced the same date for the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the makers of Hrithik’s film postponed the release date to July 26 citing delay in post-production work. Later, Balaji Motion Pictures announced that they are releasing Kangana’s next, Mental Hai Kya, on the same date which gave rise to the same Box Office clash buzz. To avoid this, Hrithik and the makers once again shifted the release date and announced that they were coming 14 days prior – on July 12.

Super 30 is a story of real-life Indian mathematician, Anand Kumar from Bihar, who launches a programme called ‘Super 30’ to help 30 IIT aspirants crack the entrance test. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. It also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh.