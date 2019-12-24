Priyadarshan’s 2003 directorial Hungama was a super hit and is watched by many till now. The film starred Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Akshaye Khanna and then debutante Rimi Sen in the lead roles. Hungama was the remake of Priyadarshan’s own 1984 Malayalam film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi. It’s been a long time there are reports that the sequel to Hungama is on cards and you won’t believe Priyadarshan just confirmed it.

Director Priyadarshan and producer Ratan Jain on Tuesday announced the release date of the second instalment of the 2003 comedy flick ‘Hungama’. ‘Hungama 2′ stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. Paresh Rawal, whose character was one of the highlights of ‘Hungama’ is reuniting with Priyadarshan after seven years. The director-actor duo has worked together in comedies like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhagam Bhaag’, and ‘Malamaal Weekly’.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share the good news. “Super happy to be a part of the reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2! Grateful to be working again with Ratanji who introduced me to this industry… and this is the first time I’ll be working with the maverick Priyadarshan Sir who has always been my bucket list. Can’t wait to dive into this fun journey with Pareshji and the entire cast. Get ready for Confusion Unlimited… releases on 14th August 2020! 🥳 #Priyadarshan #PareshRawal #RatanJain @meezaanj @pranitha.insta @venusmovies @hungama2film #actor #actormode #worklife #shooting #gratitude #happiness #blessed #fun”.

Take a look at the poster:



Priyadarshan said, “It’s been 17 years since ‘Hungama‘ released and it is still remembered by the audiences. I am happy to collaborate with producer Ratan Jain yet again after ‘Hulchul’ and ‘Garam Masala’ and am excited to bring back this laugh riot to the big screen with double laughter and entertainment”.

Hungama 2 will be produced by Ratan Jain. He said, “Hungama’ has been one of the most iconic comedy entertainers of its times and is reminisced across age groups, we are super excited to revive this franchise brand back to the big screen. This Independence Day, get ready to go on a laughter ride with ‘Hungama 2’.”

Hungama 2 will be out in theatres on 14 August 2020.