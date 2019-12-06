India, on Friday, woke up to the news of the killing of four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case. It was reported that all four men who were under police custody for raping and murdering a 26-year-old veterinarian died in an encounter after the police fired in self-defence.

Barring a section of people, the country thoroughly welcomed the decision of the Cyberabad police and hailed Police Commissioner Vishwanath Sajjanar for being the real-life Simmba. Twitter users flooded the social media platform with posts about the Ranveer Singh starrer in which the actor plays the character of a cop who, along with his team, kills the rape accused.

Twitterati didn’t shy away from posting the clip of dialogue from the film in which Bajirao Singham tells Simmba that all rapists should fear those few policemen who are not scared to kill them on the spot without waiting for years to get justice. The dialogue went like, “Jab Bhi Vo Kisi Ladki Ko Buri Nazar Se Dekhne Ko Koshish Karenge, Unke Mann Me Ye Darr, Ye Khayal Ana Bahot Zaruri Hai Ki Kuch Aidey Khaki Vardi Vaale Ayenge Aur Thok Ke Chale Jayenge. Na Arrest, Na Lamba Case, Faisla Tabad Top”.

Check out all the interesting tweets here:

Wow👏👏👏We salute you C.P #Sajjanar 🙏🙏 #TelanganaPolice @TelanganaDGP

This is what we call a justice!

Recreation of #Simmba @RanveerOfficial and now we can say

Rest in peace to Dr. Priyanka Reddy😔 pic.twitter.com/Fj5N6tb6G6 — Keshavcool (@Keshavcool4) December 6, 2019

Everytime a movie is created on real incident.. This will be the first time when a real incident is created by a movie..Great job done by Telangana Police @iamrohitshetty @RanveerOfficial @ajaydevgn #Simmba #PriyankaReddyCase #encounter #RIPPriyankaReddy #JusticeForPriyankaReddy — Murtaza Bhiwandiwala (@kingmurtu) December 6, 2019

Today the only thing which is coming to my mind is dialogue from the movie #Simmba “Jab tak yeh repist logo Ko apun police log thokte nahi na , tab tak kuch nhi badlega “….!! Salute #hyderabadpolice 👌👌👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aIpfxiihVk — Dream Girl 😍 (@sushma_todkar) December 6, 2019

Saw the #Encounter news of the bloody rapists ! Meanwhile the police police police background song from the movie #Simmba literally starts playing in my head!!!!!!!!! — Vinayak rao (@Vinayak21823497) December 6, 2019

Everyone was waiting for #Sooryavanshi after #Simmba but Hyderabad police stunned with #Simmba2 & we love it. — Dharmjit Singh (@strongSONU) December 6, 2019