Film and television actress Nehha Pendse, who a few days back tied the knot with businessman Shardul Singh Bayas, has yet again had to field trolls about her husband, and this time it is about him being divorced twice and having two daughters. Before this, she had come to his defence when people began trolling him about his physical looks.

In an interview with a leading Bollywood daily, Nehha questioned why people are making such a big deal out of it since many are getting married late and they do end up having more than one relationship before tying the knot. She put forth that the commitment, love and physical proximity could be the same as in a marriage with only the legal stamp missing.

“So, why are people talking about Shardul being a divorcee? It’s not that I am a virgin either. I appreciate the fact that he took chances with women he was in love with, unlike in my case where the men disappeared just when the relationship could have culminated into marriage,” BT quoted her as saying in the interview.

Nehha went on to praise her hubby for not being commitment-phobic, saying, “I salute him for his undying faith in the institution of marriage, it is easy to not believe in it after two failed marriages. That shows that he is a man of substance unlike those who fear the idea of getting married. I also feel that if a marriage is not working out, one should end it rather than drag on.”

During the interview, Nehha also added that she never intended to hide the fact that Shardul was divorced and that she knew the topic would come up someday. She said she had no issue talking about it as both have accepted each other’s past without any problem.

Before they tied the knot, Nehha had said that she is in a happy phase as she will be marrying the man of her dreams. She had added then, “It’s the best feeling of my life. I can’t thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy.”