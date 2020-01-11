Actor Rashami Desai talked about her childhood in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13. In a session where an acid attack survivor had appeared to encourage the contestants to share their stories of personal trauma, Rashami revealed that she had an abusive childhood. The actor said her father always wanted a boy and when she was born, her mother was ridiculed for giving birth to a girl. Rashami said the behaviour continued even when she was growing up and it was so problematic that she once even attempted to commit suicide as a child.

The popular TV actor said she started hating herself for being a girl and felt helpless. Rashami then revealed that she ate poison and didn’t tell her parents about it, however, because she had a good relationship with her aunt (mother’s sister), she told her that she had taken the poison. The actor said that she was rushed to the hospital and that incident changed her life forever because she figured out that life was important and one should always fight back and come out victoriously.

Other contestants like Madhurima Tuli, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh also shared their stories. While Paras admitted that he uses a hair patch to cover the bald area on his head, Madhurima, Arti and Vishal revealed how they were sexually harassed while growing up.

Arti revealed that a domestic help attempted to rape her and she had to jump off the second floor of her building to rescue herself. Madhurima said her tuition teacher used to touch her inappropriately and it became a repeated behaviour until she spoke out and told her parents about him. Vishal, too, revealed that it was a group of men who molested him and when he confided about the same in his father, he lashed out at him and asked him to stay mum about the incident.

It was one-of-a-kind episode of Bigg Boss and one that was meant to encourage the audience to speak out. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!