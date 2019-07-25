Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is no stranger to doing challenging roles, after starring in a number of top-grossing action-dramas and she looks forward to doing more.

Sonakshi, who will next be seen in movie Khandaani Shafakhana, essaying the role of Baby Bedi who inherits a sex clinic from her uncle, said she believes in doing challenging roles.

“I have always believed in doing roles that are challenging and films that I would like to watch as an audience,” Sonakshi said.

About her latest movie, Sonakshi said she is happy that she is receiving appreciation from her female as well as male fans for taking up this issue.

“The kind of response I have been receiving from my fans, especially boys, is quite surprising in a good way. I hope we can make some difference in the society through our film,” she said.

The upcoming comedy-drama also stars Badshah, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Nadira Babbar and Priyansh Jora, and is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

The film, produced under the T-Series banner, is scheduled to be released in India on August 2, 2019.