The fans can’t wait any longer for Netflix to drop the second season of Sacred Games already and as the anticipation around the favourite series rides the hyperbole, actress Kalki Koechlin amped it further as she dropped her look as “Batya”. Looking drop dead gorgeous, Kalki’s look instantly became the fashion police’s muse and we are not surprised as fans were left drooling.

In the pictures that Kalki herself shared on her Instagram handle, the diva can be seen donning a red and blue print pant-suit paired with a leopard print top and navy-blue turtle neck inside. Teaming her look with leopard print heels and similar print frames, Kalki looked too hot to handle and set the Internet on fire. The post was captioned, “‘Sach jaane ke liye taiyyar ho? (Ready to know the truth?)’ Watch Batya in Sacred Games Season 2, releasing 15th August only on Netflix @netflix_in (sic).”

Netflix had dropped the much-awaited trailer of Sacred Games 2. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Gaitonde, Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj and Pankaj Tripathi as Trivedi in the lead, the trailer promises a bigger game. The video shows the addition of two new actors – Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in the story as Gaitonde’s trusty Bunty (the Chhatri-fame) opens the trailer. The makers make sure to give a glimpse of the first season at the beginning of the trailer by introducing a quick montage of a few selected scenes. What follows in the trailer is Gaitonde’s haunting voice that leads the characters to his story and makes Sartaj go closer to solving the mystery around his existence (and death).

Along with the trailer, Netflix also announced the release date of the second season. Sacred Games 2 is hitting the digital space on Independence Day – August 15.