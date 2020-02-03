The prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be held in India this time. The three-day event will be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh from March 27 to March 29, 2020. The glitzy and glamorous pre-event will be held at Bhopal’s Minto Hall on March 21. The final dates of the prestigious award were announced at an event at Bhopal’s Minto Hall on Monday evening. The event was graced by Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. They even shared the stage with the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The Dabangg actor, who was born in the city, will be hosting the main event. During the press meet, he said that he is proud that he and his family have a connection with Madhya Pradesh, particularly Indore. He said, “I’m 100% from Madhya Pradesh and Indore.”

MP Kamal Nath thanked IIFA Awards team for choosing MP for the first time to host the star-studded awards night. Talking during the event, he said, “India’s unique strength is unity in diversity, but MP is that state which is inherent with more diversity in all parts, be it culture or cuisine. The rich forests and wildlife and diverse culture make our state very unique.”



Commenting on the occasion, Jacqueline Fernandez said, “IIFA is a true embodiment of a global phenomenon with its massive fan following that not only celebrates the brilliance of Indian cinema worldwide but also provides an excellent opportunity for the entire film fraternity to connect with their fans on both national and international platforms. I look forward to having a great time connecting with my fans and exploring the rich heritage and history at the heart of India.”

The founder-director, Wizcraft International Entertainment, Andre Timmins said, “At the onset of a new decade, I am so pleased to be sharing that the winning host destination for our 21st edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards is Madhya Pradesh in India. Having been known as the heart of India the cities of the region offer beauty, heritage, culinary excellence and culture to our film fraternity. I would like to thank Shri Kamal Nath, Hon’ble Chief Minister M.P. and MP Tourism for welcoming us to their home open with open arms and commitment. We are excited to bring the world to India with IIFA and take our very own Bhopal & Indore to the world with another successful stop in the IIFA journey. We are hopeful of bringing a lot of opportunities to support the growth of the film & entertainment business in Madhya Pradesh.”