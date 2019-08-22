The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week is setting high fashion goals and several fashion designers are showing beautiful outfits on the stage. With celebrity showstoppers, the fashion week is making all the right noises. Now, to burn the stage with their sizzling chemistry, Bollywood’s power couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar spell the magic of love on the stage. The couple walked for celebrated designer Payal Singhal. The duo walked hand-in-hand on the stage as they twinned in gorgeous outfits.

Shibani looked stunning in an embellishment, pastel-shaded lehenga teamed up with matching choli and stylish fringed shrug over it. Statement earrings and glittery makeup completed her look. Farhan Akhtar synchronised his look in a multi-coloured kurta-pyjama, which he teamed up with sneakers.

The pictures have made its way to social media and their fans can’t keep calm.

Take a look at the photos here:

Farhan and Shibani even looked at each other and smiled as they walked the stage. Giving out perfect couple goals, they received a loud cheer from the audience.

Ace designer Payal Singhal celebrated 20 years in the fashion industry as she showcased her latest collection titled a#PS20′ on Day 2 of the 2019 Winter/Festive edition of the Lakme Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar turned showstopper for the designer who stepped into the industry with her debut show at the Lakme Fashion Week which also celebrates its 20 years. The designer has kept the collection very playful with the use of boho silhouettes and a lot of pop colours apart from chalky whites and ecru, pastels like periwinkle blue and pale rose and black. There has been extensive use of frayed tassels, sequins and embroideries in a mix of thread work, cutwork jaalis, leather embroidery, appliqué and patchwork to create 3D textures on the jacket cholis, lehenga salwars, bomber jackets and deconstructed blazers, drop-crotch pants, cropped skirts and sarees that comprised the collection.

While Farhan and Shibani keep their fans entertained with their pictures, neither Farhan nor Shibani has come out in open to talk about their relationship. They don’t shy away from making appearances together or from some PDA.