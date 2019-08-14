Actor Niti Taylor is engaged with her long-time boyfriend Parikshit Bawa. The pictures from her Mehendi ceremony and engagement have made its way to social media and are going viral. For the engagement ceremony, Niti opted for a white lehenga with intricate mirror work all over it. Parikshit was also seen twinning in a white sherwani. She completed her look with side-swept curls, earrings and light makeup. The couple, undoubtedly, looked gorgeous for the special day.

They also danced romantically on the song ‘The Time of My Life’ from the film Dirty Dancing.

Check out their engagement pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Stunner 👰 #Nititaylor A post shared by Butterfly (@fanmily_nititaylor) on Aug 13, 2019 at 11:32am PDT



Niti also took to Instagram to share her Mehendi ceremony pictures and she looked beautiful in mehendi coloured lehenga teamed up with flower jewellery. Parikshit and Niti can be seen twinning in the same colour and are giving some major couple goals.

View this post on Instagram MY TRIBE❤️ #partitayles#blessedwiththebest 📸 – @ujjwalvanvari A post shared by Nititay💜 (@nititaylor) on Aug 13, 2019 at 2:28am PDT



Earlier this week, she also shared an engagement announcement post and wrote, “On the eve of beginning my life’s most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I’ve had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness I’d like to inform everyone that I’m getting engaged. We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives. (sic)”



Niti Taylor made her debut on television with Pyaar Ka Bandhan and featured on shows such as Bade Ache Lagte Hai, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Laal Ishq.