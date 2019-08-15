The largest democracy in the world, India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day today. The celebrations have doubled up as the country is also celebrating the festival of Raksha-Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi on the same day this year. To add up to the celebrations, India.com has curated an interesting playlist for you by compiling the best patriotic Hindi movie songs. Our Hindi film industry is so diverse and so vibrant that it has got songs for every mood and all kinds of celebrations. When it comes to ignite the spark of patriotism among the audience, Bollywood has set new levels every year.

This year, as Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kesari among other Hindi movies released, the audience got brand new additions in their patriotic playlist. Here, to make your work easier, we have compiled an interesting playlist with as many as 33 songs – oldest one first.

1. Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka

Movie: Naya Daur (1957)

Music Director: OP Nayyar

Singer: Mohammed Rafi, Balbir

Lyricist: Sahir Ludhianvi

2. Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein

Movie: Hum Hindustani (1960)

Music Director: Usha Khanna

Singer: Mukesh

Lyricist: Prem Dhawan

3. Ae Mere Pyare Watan

Movie: Kabuliwala (1961)

Music Director: Salil Choudhary

Singer: Manna Dey

Lyricist: Prem Dhawan

4. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon (1963)

Music Director: C Ramchandra

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Lyricist: Kavi Pradeep

5. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo

Movie: Haqeeqat (1964)

Music Director: Madan Mohan

Singer: Mohammed Rafi

Lyricist: Kaifi Azmi

6. Jahan Daal Daal Par

Movie: Sikander-e-Azam (1965)

Music Director: Hansraj Bahl

Singer: Mohammed Rafi

Lyricist: Rajinder Krishan

7. Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada

Movie: Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

Music Director: Kalyanji–Anandji

Singer: Mahendra Kapoor

Lyricist: Indiwar

8. Hum Laye Hain Toofan Se Kashti Nikaal Ke

Movie: Jagriti (1977)

Music Director: Hemant Kumar

Singer: Mohammed Rafi

Lyricist: Kavi Pradeep

9. Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Dege

Movie: Karma (1986)

Music Director: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Singer: Mohammad Aziz, Kavita Krishnamurthy

Lyricist: Anand Bakshi

10. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai

Movie: Roja (1992)

Music Director: AR Rahman

Singer: AR Rahman, Hariharan

Lyricist: PK Mishra

11. Mera Mulk Mera Desh

Movie: Diljale (1996)

Music Director: Anu Malik

Singer: Kumar Sanu

Lyricist: Javed AKhtar

12. I Love My India

Movie: Pardes (1997)

Music Director: Nadeem-Shravan

Singer: Kavita Krishnamurthy, Hariharan, Aditya Narayan & Shankar Mahadevan

Lyricist: Anand Bakshi

13. Maa Tujhe Salaam

Album: Vande Mataram (1997)

Music Director: AR Rahman

Singer: AR Rahman

Lyricist: Mehboob

14. Sandese Aate Hain

Movie: Border (1997)

Music Director: Anu Malik

Singer: Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod

Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

15. Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo

Movie: Dus (1999)

Music Director: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Singer: Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Dominique Cerejo

Lyricist: Sameer

16. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Movie: Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)

Music Director: Jatin-Lalit

Singer: Udit Narayan

Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

17. Chale Chalo

Movie: Lagaan (2001)

Music Director: AR Rahman

Singer: AR Rahman, Srinivas

Lyricist: Gulzar

18. Desh Mere Desh Mere

Movie: The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Music Director: AR Rahman

Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, AR Rahman

Lyricist: Sameer

19. Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe

Movie: Lakshya (2004)

Music Director: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Singer: Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala, Vijay Prakash

Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

20. Aisa Des Hai Mera

Movie: Veer-Zaara (2004)

Music Director: Madan Mohan (Improvised by his son Sanjeev Kohli)

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Maan, Pritha Mazumdar

Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

21. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera

Movie: Swades (2004)

Music Director: AR Rahman

Singer: AR Rahman

Lyricist: Javed Akhtar

22. Luka Chhupi Bahot Hui

Movie: Rang De Basanti (2006)

Music Director: AR Rahman

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman

Lyricist: Prasoon Joshi

23. Rang De Basanti

Movie: Rang De Basanti (2006)

Music Director: AR Rahman

Singer:

Lyricist:

24. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

Movie: Rang De Basanti (2006)

Music Director: AR Rahman

Singer: Daker Mehndi

Lyricist: Prasoon Joshi

25. Des Rangeela

Movie: Fanaa (2006)

Music Director: Jatin-Lalit

Singer: Mahalakshmi Iyer

Lyricist: Prasoon Joshi

26. Chak De! India

Movie: Chak De! India (2007)

Music Director: Salim–Sulaiman

Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, Salim–Sulaiman, Marianne D’Cruz

Lyricist: Jaideep Sahni

27. Jai Ho

Movie: Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Music Director: AR Rahman

Singer: Sukhwinder Singh

Lyricist: Gulzar

28. Tu Bhoola Jise

Movie: Airlift (2016)

Music Director: Amaal Malik

Singer: KK

Lyricist: Kumaar

29. Aye Watan Watan Mere Abaad Rahe Tu

Movie: Raazi (2018)

Music Director:

Singer: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan

Lyricist: Gulzar

30. Kasumbi Rang

Movie: Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)

Music Director: Sachin-Jigar

Singer: Divya Kumar

Lyricist: Vayu

31. Thaare Vaaste

Movie: Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)

Music Director: Sachin-Jigar

Singer: Divya Kumar

Lyricist: Vayu

32. Teri Mitti Me Mil Jaun

Movie: Kesari (2019)

Music Director: Arko

Singer: B Praak, Parineeti Chopra

Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir

33. Challa

Movie: Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Music Director: Shashwat Sachdev

Singer: Romy, Vivek Hariharan, Shashwat Sachdev

Lyricist: Kumaar

So, which one are you listening to first?