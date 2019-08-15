The largest democracy in the world, India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day today. The celebrations have doubled up as the country is also celebrating the festival of Raksha-Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi on the same day this year. To add up to the celebrations, India.com has curated an interesting playlist for you by compiling the best patriotic Hindi movie songs. Our Hindi film industry is so diverse and so vibrant that it has got songs for every mood and all kinds of celebrations. When it comes to ignite the spark of patriotism among the audience, Bollywood has set new levels every year.
This year, as Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kesari among other Hindi movies released, the audience got brand new additions in their patriotic playlist. Here, to make your work easier, we have compiled an interesting playlist with as many as 33 songs – oldest one first.
1. Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka
Movie: Naya Daur (1957)
Music Director: OP Nayyar
Singer: Mohammed Rafi, Balbir
Lyricist: Sahir Ludhianvi
2. Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein
Movie: Hum Hindustani (1960)
Music Director: Usha Khanna
Singer: Mukesh
Lyricist: Prem Dhawan
3. Ae Mere Pyare Watan
Movie: Kabuliwala (1961)
Music Director: Salil Choudhary
Singer: Manna Dey
Lyricist: Prem Dhawan
4. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon (1963)
Music Director: C Ramchandra
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
Lyricist: Kavi Pradeep
5. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo
Movie: Haqeeqat (1964)
Music Director: Madan Mohan
Singer: Mohammed Rafi
Lyricist: Kaifi Azmi
6. Jahan Daal Daal Par
Movie: Sikander-e-Azam (1965)
Music Director: Hansraj Bahl
Singer: Mohammed Rafi
Lyricist: Rajinder Krishan
7. Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada
Movie: Purab Aur Paschim (1970)
Music Director: Kalyanji–Anandji
Singer: Mahendra Kapoor
Lyricist: Indiwar
8. Hum Laye Hain Toofan Se Kashti Nikaal Ke
Movie: Jagriti (1977)
Music Director: Hemant Kumar
Singer: Mohammed Rafi
Lyricist: Kavi Pradeep
9. Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Dege
Movie: Karma (1986)
Music Director: Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Singer: Mohammad Aziz, Kavita Krishnamurthy
Lyricist: Anand Bakshi
10. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai
Movie: Roja (1992)
Music Director: AR Rahman
Singer: AR Rahman, Hariharan
Lyricist: PK Mishra
11. Mera Mulk Mera Desh
Movie: Diljale (1996)
Music Director: Anu Malik
Singer: Kumar Sanu
Lyricist: Javed AKhtar
12. I Love My India
Movie: Pardes (1997)
Music Director: Nadeem-Shravan
Singer: Kavita Krishnamurthy, Hariharan, Aditya Narayan & Shankar Mahadevan
Lyricist: Anand Bakshi
13. Maa Tujhe Salaam
Album: Vande Mataram (1997)
Music Director: AR Rahman
Singer: AR Rahman
Lyricist: Mehboob
14. Sandese Aate Hain
Movie: Border (1997)
Music Director: Anu Malik
Singer: Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod
Lyricist: Javed Akhtar
15. Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo
Movie: Dus (1999)
Music Director: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Singer: Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Dominique Cerejo
Lyricist: Sameer
16. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
Movie: Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)
Music Director: Jatin-Lalit
Singer: Udit Narayan
Lyricist: Javed Akhtar
17. Chale Chalo
Movie: Lagaan (2001)
Music Director: AR Rahman
Singer: AR Rahman, Srinivas
Lyricist: Gulzar
18. Desh Mere Desh Mere
Movie: The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)
Music Director: AR Rahman
Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, AR Rahman
Lyricist: Sameer
19. Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe
Movie: Lakshya (2004)
Music Director: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Singer: Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala, Vijay Prakash
Lyricist: Javed Akhtar
20. Aisa Des Hai Mera
Movie: Veer-Zaara (2004)
Music Director: Madan Mohan (Improvised by his son Sanjeev Kohli)
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Maan, Pritha Mazumdar
Lyricist: Javed Akhtar
21. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera
Movie: Swades (2004)
Music Director: AR Rahman
Singer: AR Rahman
Lyricist: Javed Akhtar
22. Luka Chhupi Bahot Hui
Movie: Rang De Basanti (2006)
Music Director: AR Rahman
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman
Lyricist: Prasoon Joshi
23. Rang De Basanti
Movie: Rang De Basanti (2006)
Music Director: AR Rahman
Singer:
Lyricist:
24. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola
Movie: Rang De Basanti (2006)
Music Director: AR Rahman
Singer: Daker Mehndi
Lyricist: Prasoon Joshi
25. Des Rangeela
Movie: Fanaa (2006)
Music Director: Jatin-Lalit
Singer: Mahalakshmi Iyer
Lyricist: Prasoon Joshi
26. Chak De! India
Movie: Chak De! India (2007)
Music Director: Salim–Sulaiman
Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, Salim–Sulaiman, Marianne D’Cruz
Lyricist: Jaideep Sahni
27. Jai Ho
Movie: Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Music Director: AR Rahman
Singer: Sukhwinder Singh
Lyricist: Gulzar
28. Tu Bhoola Jise
Movie: Airlift (2016)
Music Director: Amaal Malik
Singer: KK
Lyricist: Kumaar
29. Aye Watan Watan Mere Abaad Rahe Tu
Movie: Raazi (2018)
Music Director:
Singer: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan
Lyricist: Gulzar
30. Kasumbi Rang
Movie: Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)
Music Director: Sachin-Jigar
Singer: Divya Kumar
Lyricist: Vayu
31. Thaare Vaaste
Movie: Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)
Music Director: Sachin-Jigar
Singer: Divya Kumar
Lyricist: Vayu
32. Teri Mitti Me Mil Jaun
Movie: Kesari (2019)
Music Director: Arko
Singer: B Praak, Parineeti Chopra
Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir
33. Challa
Movie: Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
Music Director: Shashwat Sachdev
Singer: Romy, Vivek Hariharan, Shashwat Sachdev
Lyricist: Kumaar
So, which one are you listening to first?