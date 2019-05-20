Arjun Kapoor, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film India’s Most Wanted, recently revealed why there is no female lead in his film. The film is reportedly inspired from a real-life mission where Arjun Kapoor plays the role of an intelligence officer.

Talking about why there is no female lead, Arjun said that when director Raj Kumar Gupta researched about the same, he found that there were no female officers from the Intelligence Bureau during the mission and due to this reason the makers could not take a female protagonist.

Meanwhile, Arjun reacted to his wedding rumors with Malaika Arora and told IANS, “Where my marriage is concerned speculation is understandable because that’s the nature of the business and because my peers have got married. There seems to be this buzz that I should also just (get married) because some of my peers have”.

The makers released the trailer of India’s Most Wanted on May 2 which received a lot of positive response from the audience. Arjun Kapoor, who plays the role of an intelligence officer puts his life at stake to save the country. Arjun keeps his intense look intact throughout the trailer. He does not care about losing his life or job, all he wants is to save the lives of innocents by catching the guilty. Arjun does a commendable job and the trailer seems very promising.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also features Amrita Puri, Rajesh Sharma, Prashant and Shantilal Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Myra Karn, and Raj Kumar Gupta himself, India’s Most Wanted is slated to release on May 24.