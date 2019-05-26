Arjun Kapoor finally released his film India’s Most Wanted on Friday, May 24. The film did not start off well at the Box Office but on the second day, it witnessed a growth of 44.29%. The film collected Rs 3.03 crore on Saturday, while on Friday, it minted Rs 2.10 crore making it a total of Rs 5.13 crore.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter and wrote, “ # IndiasMostWanted witnessed 44.29% growth on Day 2, but, ideally, the biz should’ve doubled since Day 1 was extremely low… Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [today]… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 5.13 cr. India biz. # IMW”.

#IndiasMostWanted witnessed 44.29% growth on Day 2, but, ideally, the biz should’ve doubled since Day 1 was extremely low… Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [today]… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 5.13 cr. India biz. #IMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2019

Earlier, sharing the first day’s collection Taran wrote, “ # IndiasMostWanted struggles… Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening… Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show… Fri ₹ 2.10 cr. India biz.”.

#IndiasMostWanted struggles… Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening… Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show… Fri ₹ 2.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

Arjun Kapoor in the film plays the role of an intelligence officer who puts his life at stake to save the country. Arjun keeps his intense look intact throughout the trailer. He does not care about losing his life or job, all he wants is to save the lives of innocents by catching the guilty. Arjun does a commendable job and the trailer seems very promising.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also features Amrita Puri, Rajesh Sharma, Prashant and Shantilal Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Myra Karn, and Raj Kumar Gupta himself, India’s Most Wanted is slated to release on May 24.