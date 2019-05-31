Arjun Kapoor‘s India’s Most Wanted released a week ago on May 24. The film did not start off well at the Box Office and is still struggling to get good numbers. According to Box Office India report, the seventh-day collection is RS 40 lakhs approx.

“Indias Most Wanted is a disaster as it started very poorly and has practically capitulated by the end of its first week. The first week collections are just 10 crore nett and there will not be much coming post the first week. It may not even be able to add 1 crore nett more to its total,” read the report.

Earlier, film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first day figures on Twitter and wrote, “ # IndiasMostWanted struggles… Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening… Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show… Fri ₹ 2.10 cr. India biz.”.

Arjun Kapoor in the film plays the role of an intelligence officer who puts his life at stake to save the country. Arjun keeps his intense look intact throughout the trailer. He does not care about losing his life or job, all he wants is to save the lives of innocents by catching the guilty. Arjun does a commendable job and the trailer seems very promising.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also features Amrita Puri, Rajesh Sharma, Prashant and Shantilal Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Myra Karn, and Raj Kumar Gupta himself, India’s Most Wanted released on May 24.