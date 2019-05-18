Arjun Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his film India’s Most Wanted that is slated to release on May 24. Recently, at the premiere of the film, many Bollywood celebs turned up. His girlfriend Malaika Arora was also spotted by the paparazzi. Recently, Arjun was asked if his ladylove liked the film to which he gave a scarcastic reply.

While promoting the film, Arjun was asked the same, to which he reacted by saying, “Main aapko alag se bata dunga. Last question tha to last hi rehna chahiye. (I will tell you separately. This was the last question, it should only remain last)”.

Earlier, Arjun reacted to the wedding rumors and told IANS, “Where my marriage is concerned speculation is understandable because that’s the nature of the business and because my peers have got married. There seems to be this buzz that I should also just (get married) because some of my peers have”.

The actor went on to say that he is very happy in his personal and professional space and wishes to keep it like that. “I am very happy in my personal, professional space and I wish to keep it like that. I have not hidden things in the last few months as well. So, when there is something to speak about I will talk about it,” he added.

The makers released the trailer of India’s Most Wanted on May 2 which received a lot of positive response from the audience. Arjun Kapoor, who plays the role of an intelligence officer puts his life at stake to save the country. Arjun keeps his intense look intact throughout the trailer. He does not care about losing his life or job, all he wants is to save the lives of innocents by catching the guilty. Arjun does a commendable job and the trailer seems very promising.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film also features Amrita Puri, Rajesh Sharma, Prashant and Shantilal Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Myra Karn, and Raj Kumar Gupta himself, India’s Most Wanted is slated to release on May 24.