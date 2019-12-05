India’s first original series on Amazon Prime Video – Inside Edge is returning with its second season online. The series features Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Sapna Pabbi, Aamir Bashir, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta and Luke Kenny among others in important roles. The series is based on commercial cricket tournament in which players are sold to respective team owners for a fixed amount and a limited over match is played between teams named after various Indian states – similar to the real-life Indian Premiere League tournament.

There’s a lot of buzz around Inside Edge Season 2, primarily because the content of the show has cricket as its subject. The second season has also been promoted quite well among the audience. Directed by Aakash Bhatia and Mirzapur fame Gurmmeet Singh, the series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment. Here’s everything you want to know about Inside Edge Season 2.

Inside Edge 2 Air Time: Inside Edge 2 is set to premiere mid-night, 12 am, on Friday, December 6.

Inside Edge 2 Streaming Channel: Inside Edge 2 is being streamed on Amazon Prime Video

Inside Edge 2 Cast: Richa Chadha (Zarina Malik), Vivek Oberoi (Vikrant Dhawan), Angad Bedi (Arvind Vashishth), Sayani Gupta (Rohini Raghavan), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Prashant Kanaujia), Tanuj Virwani (Vayu Raghavan), Amit Sial (Devender Mishra), Manu Rishi Chadha (Manohar Lal Handa), Flora Saini (Ayesha Dewan), Sarah-Jane Dias (Meera Nagpal), Jitin Gulati (Pritish), Akashdeep Arora (Tanay), Karan Oberoi (Imtiaz Khan), Aamir Bashir (Yashwardhan ‘Bhaisaab’ Patil), Sapna Pabbi (Mantra Patil), Elli Avram (Sandy), Vikram Kochar (Lambodar), Makrand Deshpande (Mukund Pansare) and Luke Kenny (Wolfgang Hummels)

Inside Edge 2 Trailer

Inside Edge 2 Recap

Inside Edge takes the story ahead as cricket, crime and glamour come together. Former actor Zarina Malik co-owns a cricket team in Powerplay T20 League with Vikrant Dhawan. The latter brings in the concept of match-fixing and betting as he joins the team and even blackmails Zarina. He treats the players like his puppets and kills the spirit of the game for money. Turns out he himself is the puppet of someone who’s unanimously addressed as ‘Bhaisaab.’ Arvind Vashishth heads Zarina’s team Maverick as the captain. He is the man of principles and carries a spotless reputation. The team has Niranjan Suri as its coach who’s killed by Vikrant as the story moves on. Arvind is considered as the prime eyewitness in Niranjan’s death. Meanwhile, the circumstances make Zarina and Vikrant come face-to-face and the actor ends up hitting Vikrant with a bat which leads to his death (but he is back in the second season).

Vayu Raghavan, who was placed under the captaincy of Arvind now faces him as the captain of Mavericks in the second season after Arvind becomes the captain of the rival team Haryana Hurricane.

A new game of deceit, sportsmanship and glamour begins!