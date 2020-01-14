Actor Deepika Padukone‘s latest film Chhapaak intended to start a dialogue about the struggle of acid attack survivors and demanded their equal rights in society. In what could be seen as a great positive impact of the film on the audience, the Uttarakhand government has initiated a pension scheme for acid attack survivors in the state. As reported by Femina, the Minister of women and child Welfare – Rekha Arya announced a pension scheme under which the survivors would be given a fixed amount every month.

The announcement was made in a press conference where Arya revealed that a sum of Rs 5000-6000 would be given to acid attack survivors every month to help them lead a life of dignity. The minister said the proposal will be presented in the cabinet for its further implementation soon.

“(the scheme would) ensure that the survivors lead a life of dignity after the brutalities they have suffered… We will be bringing the proposal in the cabinet to get it approved to further implement the scheme. The idea is to support the brave women in achieving their dreams,” Arya said.

The move comes just four days after the release of Meghna Gulzar‘s Chhapaak that features Deepika playing the role of an acid attack survivor. Her character is based on a real-life survivor named Laxmi Aggarwal who suffered an acid attack at the age of 15. The film talks about the character’s struggle to be accepted by society and regaining her confidence.

Laxmi’s struggle in real-life has been quite powerful. After the attack, she filed a plea seeking a ban on the free selling of acid in the country that led the Supreme Court, in a landmark judgement, to legally ban the selling of acid in the country. However, acid is still sold illegally across the nation.