India is competing in as many as four categories at the 47th International Emmy Awards. Putting the country on the global map this year are Radhika Apte who has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her performance in Lust Stories, Karan Johar-Anurag Kashyap-Zoya Akhtar who are the creators of Lust Stories, Payal Mathur Bhagat of The Remix which has been nominated in the Best Non-Scripted Entertainment Category and the team of Sacred Games rooting for their show to win in the Best Drama category.

The stars have descended at the red carpet of the International Emmy awards 2019 and their pictures are currently going viral on social media. Karan, Radhika, Zoya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others look stunning as they dress up in their best while representing India at the prestigious international award ceremony. The official Twitter handle of the International Emmys has shared a few photos of our stars from the red carpet of the event. Radhika looks gorgeous dressed up in a uniquely designed illusion dress. Her copper/ golden outfit definitely puts her in one of the best-dressed celebrities of the evening. Check this out:

Following her are Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar. While Zoya can be seen wearing a Sabyasachi layered outfit, Karan is wearing a Dolce and Gabbana jacket with a black tiny bow. Check out these pictures:

The other guests joining the party from India are producers Ronnie Screwvala, director Dibaker Bannerjee, producer Ashi Dua, actor Kubbra Sait and director Vikramaditya Motwane among others.