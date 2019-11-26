The 47th International Emmy Awards concluded at Hilton Hotel in New York. The who’s who of the entertainment industry from all across the world gathered to celebrate and honour the best of their industry. India alone was nominated in as many as four categories including Best Actress, Best Drama Series, Best Non-Scripted Entertainment, and Best TV Movie/ Mini-Series. However, seems like the trophy is still a little far away as we lost out in all four categories. Not an entire disappointment though! India’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared on cloud nine and posed with the trophy after his web-series McMafia won the award for the Best Drama Series.

Apart from Nawazuddin, many other Indian stars were present at the prestigious award ceremony. The list included the names of Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Radhika Apte, Kubbra Sait, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Payal Mathur Bhagat, Dibaker Bannerjee, Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua among others. Check out the entire list of the winners of the International Emmy Awards 2019 here:m

Drama Series: McMafia

International Emmy Founders Award: David Benioff and DB Weiss, Creators, Game of Thrones

International Emmy for Telenovela: La Reina Del Flow (The Queen of Flow)

Best Performance by an Actress: Marina Gera (Eternal Winter)

Non-English Language US Primetime Program: Falco

Best Documentary: Bellingcat-Truth In a Post-Truth World

Best Comedy: The Last Hangover

Non-Scripted Entertainment: The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night

Arts Programming: Dance Or Die

Best Short-Form Series: Hack The City

Best Actor: Haluk Bilginer (Sahsiyet)

Best TV Movie/ Mini-Series: Safe Harbour

While it was sure a disappointment to see India not bagging an award at the 47th International Emmys, it was also a proud moment to see such great content representing the country at a global level. Both Sacred Games and Lust Stories were strong contenders in their respective categories as they reflected a part of Indian culture and society in their content. Radhika has always been a stellar performer and never failed to impress the audience with her acting skills. She walked the red carpet with elan wearing that illusion number and completely stole the show. Congratulations to all the nominees!