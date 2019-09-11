Ranu Mondal is the latest internet sensation who once sang Lata Mangesjkar’s song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal. After watching her singing soulfully, one of the passersby recorded her video and shared it on social media. Since then, she has surprised netizens and even impressed singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya who gave her an opportunity to sing in his upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. After sharing the teaser of the song Teri Meri Kahaani, the makers have finally released the song today in Ranu Mondal’s voice. She is even present in the video recording the song.

It’s total bliss to listen to Ranu’s voice. The way people are sharing the track and are showering their love over Ranu’s song is unbelievable. Himesh Reshammiya was so impressed by Ranu Mondal’s voice after the video of her rendition of ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ went viral on social media. He instantly offered her the song and the opportunity to sing with him for his film.

Talking about giving Ranu her first break, Himesh had told IANS, “Today, I met Ranuji and I feel that she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerizing and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has a god’s gift which needs to be shared with the world and by singing in my upcoming movie, ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’, I think I will help her voice reach everyone.”

Himesh Reshammiya got emotional at the launch event of the song in Mumbai. It all happened just after he started talking about Ranu and her hidden talent.

The release date of the film Happy Hardy And Heer will be announced soon with the trailer.