Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik have been living separately since last few months which also gave rise to the rumours of their troubled marriage and divorce. Now a source close to the actors has revealed some of the shocking details about their break up. The source spoke to Pinkvilla and said, “Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It’s been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that’s it.”

“He became really irritable and would react at the littlest of things. All their savings were getting used up and Avantika had to finally rely on her side of the family to support them. There were regular arguments between him and Avantika and their house became a debating platform each day. Avantika couldn’t take it anymore and realised that all these regular tiffs and fights were affecting their child Imaara. She called her family and told them everything. They tried various ways to reconcile but to no avail. Both Imran and Avantika were fuming and they decided to take some time off their marriage and she moved out with the kid”, the source added.

View this post on Instagram Love this picture! Repost @avantika_khan A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan) on Dec 7, 2016 at 3:15am PST

However, they have not yet filed for a divorce but they are definitely living separately. Earlier, the report in DNA quoted a source close to the couple claiming that Avantika had left Imran’s house with their daughter Imara. “Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with Imara. It is being said that she is currently staying with her family,” the source said. Meanwhile, when Imran was questioned about the same, he lashed out at the reporters saying “How can you ask such a question at an event like this?”