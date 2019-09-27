‘Khallas Girl’ Isha Koppikar, who sizzled on-screen with some sexy songs and controversial films along with family dramas, was missing from Bollywood for four years but now is all set to make a comeback with a new web series “Lovely Da Dhaba“. Directed by Kenny Chhabra and produced by Vishal Patil, Avishek Mazumdar and Suresh Anchan, the series also stars Sunny Gill, Baninder Bunny.

Isha Koppikar will be seen playing the role of a Sikhni from Punjab. The first look and the trailer of Lovely Da Dhaba was revealed on Instagram. It is releasing on Gemplex platform from 30th September 2019. She even shared a picture recently and wrote, “There’s no better time to have lassi than now and no better place than Lovely Da Dhaba. Watch my new web series”.

Watch the trailer and looks of Isha from Lovely Da Dhaba here:

Isha learned how to ride a tractor for my upcoming web series – Lovely Da Dhaba!

She will essay the role of a martyr’s widow who continues to take forward her late husband’s tradition to serve through her dhaba. Talking about her role, Ishatold IANS, “I am glad that I got a chance to play and experience such a colourful character through Lovely. It was a task for me to get the Punjabi nuance correctly since I was born in a Konkani family. I hope that the audience showers love and support like they always do.”

The web series has six episodes. Major portions of the show were shot in outskirts of Punjab.

Isha will also be seen in another web series, titled “Fixer” which will stream on ALT Balaji from October 7, 2019. In Fixer, she plays sub-inspector Jayanti Javdekar, who lives in a modest house with her young son and husband.

“This is the second time I am playing a cop in a Balaji production after Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005) which was a comedy. The web series is a suspense thriller,” said Isha.

Talking about her previous assignments, Isha has acted in films like “Pinjar”, “Don”, “Kyaa Kool Hai Hum” and “Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi”. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this year.