Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday upcoming outing ‘Khaali Peeli‘ went on floors on Wednesday. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media account alongside a picture of the clapperboard. “Filming begins today… Ishaan and Ananya Panday… Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar [#Sultan, #TZH, #Bharat] join hands to produce #KhaaliPeeli… Directed by Maqbool Khan… 12 June 2020 release,” he tweeted.

The film directed by Maqbool Khan is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s first look from Khaali Peeli is sizzling hot. The lead stars shared the picture on their respective Instagram accounts. They can be seen lost in each other’s eyes as they posed before a yellow and black taxi. While Ishaan sported a moustache and flaunted his abs donning an open-buttoned cut-sleeves denim shirt paired with jeans, Ananya was dressed in a white crop top knotted at the waist, teamed with a pair of denim shorts. Both captioned their post as, “Ek dedh shana, ek item, ek taxi Aur ek raat ki kahani. Apun la rahe hain 2020 ki sabse rapchip picture. Its time for It’s time for #KhaaliPeeli (A street-smart guy, an item, a taxi and the story of one night. We are bringing the most awesome film of 2020. Its time for Khaali Peeli).”

‘Khaali Peeli’ is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.

On the work front, Ishaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with ‘Dhadak’ where he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The movie was a remake of Marathi hit ‘Sairat’ and managed to cross Rs 100 crore mark in just 10 days of its release.

Ananya, on the other hand, debuted this year in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’ which also marked the launch of Tara Sutaria. The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Student of the Year,’ which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world.