Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter‘s grandmother and Neelima Azeem’s mother Khadija Azeem has passed away. The Dhadak actor took to social media and penned an emotional note. Ishaan took to Instagram to share a long heartbreaking note after his grandmother Khadija, who was a freedom fighter, writer and editor. Ishaan was very close to her and also shared a picture with her.

The 24-year-old actor shared two black and white pictures and wrote: “Ammi… You instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant – you were so many things and more. They don’t make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I’ll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You’ll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted.”

“In the first picture on the left, my nani – Khadija Azeem – with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother and the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom,” read an excerpt from Ishaan’s post.

Take a look at the post here:

Ishaan’s father Rajesh Khatter also wrote a loving note on how she was an inspiration for one and all. He wrote, “An accomplished woman , her zest for life was infectious, she & her husband anwar azeem saheb’s influence on my life just seeped in organically & somewhere helped in making me the person I am today. Rest in peace Ammi . U will always be in our hearts.”

On the work front, Ishaan will next be seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli, alongside Ananya Panday.