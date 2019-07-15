Amrita Rao won hearts of many with her 2003 film Ishq Vishk where she was seen with Shahid Kapoor. If the film were to be remade with new actors, she says Sara Ali Khan would be perfect to reprise Payal.

Amrita in the film was seen playing the role of a simple college girl Payal Mehra. Recently, at designer Sonali Jain’s store launch, Amrita hypothetically talked about the sequel and said that Sara can play her role and Tara Sutaria can play the role of Shenaz Treasury.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

Sprinkling some fairy dust with @tbz1864 🧚🏻‍♀️👑✨💫

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Asked about Ishq Vishk 2, Amrita joked, “The way I look right now, I think I can (be) cast opposite Ishaan (Khatter, brother of Shahid) in ‘Ishq Vishk 2’! I am just kidding. Who is going to be the next Payal? Let’s rather have a quiz on that.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

Girls and clothes 🤣 Look at me all transed out

A post shared by AMRITA RAO (@amrita_rao_insta) on

She was asked to choose between Sara, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. She replied saying, “Maybe Sara can play Payal and Tara can play Shenaz’s character.”

On the professional front, Amrita was last seen in Thackeray where she played the role of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife. Sara, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. Post that she appeared in Simmba with Ranveer Singh.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

It’s a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈 Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻‍♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. ‬ ‪Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

She recently wrapped up the shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal where she will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan.

(With inputs from IANS)