Amrita Rao won hearts of many with her 2003 film Ishq Vishk where she was seen with Shahid Kapoor. If the film were to be remade with new actors, she says Sara Ali Khan would be perfect to reprise Payal.

Amrita in the film was seen playing the role of a simple college girl Payal Mehra. Recently, at designer Sonali Jain’s store launch, Amrita hypothetically talked about the sequel and said that Sara can play her role and Tara Sutaria can play the role of Shenaz Treasury.

View this post on Instagram Sprinkling some fairy dust with @tbz1864 🧚🏻‍♀️👑✨💫 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jun 12, 2019 at 11:29pm PDT

Asked about Ishq Vishk 2, Amrita joked, “The way I look right now, I think I can (be) cast opposite Ishaan (Khatter, brother of Shahid) in ‘Ishq Vishk 2’! I am just kidding. Who is going to be the next Payal? Let’s rather have a quiz on that.”

View this post on Instagram Girls and clothes 🤣 Look at me all transed out A post shared by AMRITA RAO (@amrita_rao_insta) on Jul 15, 2019 at 5:50am PDT

She was asked to choose between Sara, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. She replied saying, “Maybe Sara can play Payal and Tara can play Shenaz’s character.”

On the professional front, Amrita was last seen in Thackeray where she played the role of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife. Sara, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. Post that she appeared in Simmba with Ranveer Singh.

She recently wrapped up the shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal where she will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan.

(With inputs from IANS)