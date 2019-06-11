Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently launched his niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi in Malaal which is slated to release in July. The film is yet to release and the young actor has already attracted rumours. He has lately been making headlines for his alleged relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Meezaan reacted to the rumours and said, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone”.

He further went on to talk about how he bagged the film, and revealed, “I had met my co-star Sharmin back in 2011 and since then we have been best friends. She was working as a costume assistant on Sanjay sir’s Bajirao Mastani. One day Ranveer sir (Singh, leading man of the film) wasn’t available, so when she asked me, I tried out his costumes for the team. That’s when I met Sanjay sir for the first time. At the time he had no idea who my father was, yet told me that he wanted to launch me”.