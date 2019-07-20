Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are leaving no stones unturned in promoting their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. Recently, Siddhart appeared on a dance reality show to promote his film. On the show, Siddharth praised judge Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband and called Saif lucky to have ‘babo’ in his life.

On the show, Kareena praised the Hasee Toh Phasee actor and said that Saif has a huge amount of admiration for Sid. Siddharth reacted to this and said that he too is a huge fan of Saif. Sid said, “I am also a big fan of Saif and would like to tell him that Thank you for being this wonderful guy. Saif if you are watching this, you are really lucky to have Bebo in your life.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is seen judging the popular dance reality show is currently in London shooting for her next film Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Apart from her professional commitments, she is also vacationing with her husband Saif, sister Karisma Kapoor Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan and her mother Babita.

Since Kareena is busy in London, her friend Malaika Arora has replaced Bebo for a few days till she returns from London.