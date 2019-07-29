Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra‘s forthcoming film Jabariya Jodi which was supposed to release on August 2, will now hit screens on August 9. It has been rescheduled three times as earlier the date to release was July 12. Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the new poster and new release date of Jabariya Jodi. He wrote, “And here comes the new poster of #JabariyaJodi with the new release date: 9 Aug 2019.”

The reason behind this was to avoid the clutter as many films are releasing on August 2 and the previous week’s releases, JudgeMentall Hai Kya and Arjun Patiala.

Jabariya Jodi is a film based on the subject of groom-kidnapping ‘Pakadwa Shaadi’ which is prevalent in the state of Bihar.

Check here:

And here comes the new poster of #JabariyaJodi with the new release date: 9 Aug 2019. pic.twitter.com/OwNoLFDFMX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Meanwhile, the film’s producer Ekta Kapoor retweeted the news of the new release.

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a romantic comedy based on ‘Pakadwa Vivah (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar. The film has been co-produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh.

The makers of the film have already treated fans with a few oozing melodies like ‘Ki Honda Pyaar,’ ‘Dhoonde Ankhiyaan,’ ‘Khadke Glassy’ and ‘Zilla Hilela’. Meanwhile, Parineeti, who last appeared in ‘Kesari’ alongside Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ opposite Arjun Kapoor, ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’, the Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of ‘The Girl on the Train’.

On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in ‘Marjaavan’ opposite ‘Ek Villain’ co-star Riteish Deshmukh and debutante Tara Sutaria.