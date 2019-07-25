The makers of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Jabariya Jodi dropped the song ‘Ki Honda Pyaar‘ from the film yesterday. The heartbreaking track featuring the lead actors is a song about separation. Parineeti revealed that it is her favourite song from the film. Recently, the actor’s manager wanted her to sing the soulful song for her and Parineeti being a kind soul sang for her manager.

Parineeti took to Instagram to share the video. In the clip, Parineeti’s manager requests the Hasee Toh Phasee actor to sing her favourite song from the movie. Parineeti bursts out laughing in the middle of her singing and then complains that her manager is making her laugh. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “When the manager surprises you with her sudden demands. And then makes funny faces to distract you. 👀 This is my fav song from our film.#KiHondaPyaar.”

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is based on Pakadwah Shaadi or groom kidnapping which happens in many states in north India.

This is the second time, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen sharing screen space after Hasee Toh Phasee.

The romantic-comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, Chandan Roy Sanyal. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh’s Karma Media Net.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the film is slated to release on August 2.

Apart from this film, Parineeti will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor, multi-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India, The Girl on The Train and Saina Nehwal’s biopic.