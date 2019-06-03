Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi which was scheduled to release on May 17 will now hit theatres on August 2.

The film was earlier supposed to hit the screens on May 17 but was pushed to July 12 which is the release date of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.

Sharing the news, producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a poster of the film featuring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra and captioned it, “Zabardasti release date change karwaya (was forced to change the release date). I did not want release between two eclipses. So when too many releases came on that day, we moved to August 2. See you at theatres”.

Sidharth too shared the poster with the new release date on his Twitter and wrote, “The surprise wedding of the year set to arrive on August 2,” he tweeted.

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is based on ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar. “I think I haven’t played this kind of role earlier in my career and for Pari (Parineeti Chopra) also, it’s a different world and different role,” Sidharth had said earlier.

This is the second time, Prineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.

The romantic-comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, Chandan Roy Sanyal. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh’s Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.